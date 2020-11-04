New mayor for Suffolk: Incumbent Johnson calls Duman to concede

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Although Suffolk election officials were still counting absentee ballots Wednesday morning, enough of the votes were in for incumbent Mayor Linda Johnson to concede the election to challenger Mike Duman.

Duman held the lead for most of election night, winning the majority of the 28 precincts around the city by comfortable margins.

“What that tells me, is at least right this minute, I have support from the majority of the city, not one particular faction or another,” said Duman. “So it’s going to be my goal to maintain that support and that’s what’s going to enable us to move forward as a city.”

As of Wednesday morning, Duman captured 41% of the votes. Longtime incumbent Linda Johnson came in second with 29%.

Johnson became Suffolk’s first female mayor when she took office back in 2006. Duman has sat on Suffolk City Council for more than a decade representing the Chuckatuck borough.

Duman said he ran against Johnson because he feels he can do an effective job as mayor.

“You know we have growing pains and therefore traffic issues. “We need to address internet access because we are so spread out we have an issue with broadband.”

Johnson didn’t immediately return a request for a comment Wednesday. As the numbers came in on election night, Johnson told 10 On Your Side whatever the outcome, she’s proud of her time as mayor.

As Duman settles into victory, he’s says he’s grateful for the community’s faith in him.

“Once again, I just want to thank everyone for their support. It’s just been overwhelming. It’s just what I do. I enjoy it and I appreciate the opportunity to give back. That’s what it’s about.”

