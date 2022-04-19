Six Nexstar Stations and Other Participating Stations in North Carolina to Bring Exclusive Live Debate Coverage to Millions of Viewers Across the State

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WAVY) – Nexstar Media Inc. will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Republican Party candidates for the United States Senate from North Carolina.

“YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: North Carolina REPUBLICAN PRIMARY U.S. SENATE DEBATE” will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, at the FOX8 Studios in High Point, NC, and be telecast/streamed throughout the state.

The one-hour debate will bring together potentially millions of viewers across North Carolina and will air on six Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: WGHP-TV FOX8 (FOX) in Greensboro, WJZY-TV (FOX) in Charlotte, WNCN-TV (CBS) in Raleigh, WSPA-TV (CBS) in Spartanburg, WAVY-TV (NBC) in Norfolk, VA, WNCT-TV (CBS) in Greenville.

Local viewers may also access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be anchored by WGHP FOX8’s Bob Buckley, Ann Wyatt Little from Queen City News in Charlotte, and WNCN-TV’s Rod Carter who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state. Participating candidates for the live event include former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory and former North Carolina 6th Congressional District Representative Mark Walker. North Carolina 13th Congressional District Representative Ted Budd has qualified and has been invited but has not yet confirmed his attendance. The candidates will be asked for their views on the infrastructure, the economy, foreign policy, and other important topics impacting North Carolina.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from North Carolina is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2022. To register to vote, please visit: https://www.ncsbe.gov/.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and/or websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social Media WNCN-TV CBS Raleigh, NC cbs17.com @WNCN WJZY-TV FOX Charlotte, NC fox46.com @FOX46News WYCW-TV CW Spartanburg, SC/Asheville, NC wspa.com @WSPA7 WVBT FOX Norfolk, VA wavy.com @WAVY_news WGHP-TV FOX Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, NC myfox8.com @myfox8.com WNCT-TV CBS Greenville, NC wnct.com @wnct9 WWAY-TV CBS Wilmington, NC wwaytv3.com @wway

