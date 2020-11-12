NC State Board of Elections ‘have never – and will never’ call a race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections said it has been contacted about why some races in the state have been “called” and while others have not.

On Election Day, the Associated Press called the gubernatorial race for Gov. Roy Cooper. That same day, Sen. Thom Tillis declared victory over Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

The Associated Press never called the Senate race for Tillis, but Cunningham conceded on Tuesday.

So why hasn’t the presidential race been called?

“Projections are made by media and/or candidates using unofficial results, typically based on the vote difference and the number of votes yet to be counted in a contest,” the Board of Elections said. “The state and county boards of elections have never – and will never – ‘call’ or project a race for any candidate.”

After all absentee and provisional ballots are certified and canvassing is completed – the State Board will certify final results on Nov. 24.

After that, the boards of elections will issue certificates of election to the winning candidates, per North Carolina law.

The first time the media called an election was when Associated Press declared the election of Zachary Taylor as president in 1848.

Read more | Explainer: Why do the media call races in US elections?

Latest Posts