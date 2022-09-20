PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Are you registered to vote for this year’s elections? National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday.

The nonpartisan civic holiday on September 20 has been held since 2012. So far, at least 4.7 million people have registered on the holiday, the organization says.

Election Day this year is on Tuesday, November 8, and the deadline to register to vote is October 17.

Early voting and absentee voting by mail in Virginia starts this Friday, September 23.

You can register to vote in Virginia here and learn more about this year’s upcoming elections with WAVY’s Voter Guide.