National NAACP president to visit Hampton Roads for ‘Get Out the Vote’ weekend event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson will be visiting Hampton Roads to encourage local residents to “Get Out the Vote.”

The “Get Out the Vote Weekend of Action” event will be held at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk Saturday. 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The president’s visit comes at a critical time as the NAACP completes its 6-month, $750k campaign to mobilize Black voters in the Commonwealth’s November 2nd elections.

Other local officials will be in attendance including:

Robert N. Barnette, Jr. – President, Virginia State Conference NAACP

Da’Quan Marcell Love – Executive Director, Virginia State Conference NAACP

Gaylene Kanoyton – Political Action Chair, Virginia State Conference NAACP

Robert C. “Bobby Scott” – Chair of House Education and Labor Committee, Member of Congress

James E. “Jim” Clyburn – House Majority Whip, Member of Congress

Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer for the Commonwealth of VA