Mail collection boxes tampered with at 6 USPS locations across Central Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several mailbox collection boxes across Central Virginia have been tampered with, a USPS investigation revealed.

According to United States Postal Inspector Mike Romano, USPS received several calls from post offices that had their mailboxes broken into. The following post offices were affected:

Henrico:

4990 Sadler Place

2000 Starling Drive

2100 E. Parham Road

Chesterfield:

7510 Lady Blair Lane

1201 Sycamore Square Drive

Richmond:

805 Glenburnie Road

Mailbox that was broken into on E. Parham Road. (Photo: 8News)

8News spoke with a couple of USPS customers outside of the post office. They said if someone was trying to steal or tamper with mail-in ballots that it is a big problem.

“That would be a huge concern, if that’s what it turns out to be,” one customer said.

Neither of the customers mailed their ballots in and preferred to vote in person.

USPS customer expresses concern over mailbox tampering. (Photo: 8News)

The Virginia Department of Elections said they were made aware of the six mail collection boxes that were broken into. They said at this time, “the Department nor USPS has any information about whether any election mail was contained in the boxes.”

The Department is asking anyone who dropped mail-in ballots at the post offices between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. this morning to contact USPS at 877-876-2455 and report it.

If you dropped off your ballot at any of these locations and are concerned, you can track your ballot. If you need a new ballot, you can contact your local general registrar’s office.

8News is working on gathering more info. Stay with 8News for updates.

Mailboxes at Henrico County USPS location blocked off by yellow caution tape. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Mailboxes are out of order at the USPS on Sadler Road in Henrico County. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Mailboxes at Henrico County USPS location blocked off by yellow caution tape. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

