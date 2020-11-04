Luria leads Taylor in 2nd Congressional District race early Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, leads her closest challenger, former Congressman and Scott Taylor, (R), as they wait for the final ballots to be counted.

Early Wednesday morning, Luria’s camp benefited greatly when the City of Virginia Beach reported its more than 125,000 early voting and mail-in ballot results. Those gave Luria a little more than 3 point lead over Taylor. She beat Taylor about 2-1 with the votes counted so far.

However, at 11 p.m., Taylor’s prospects were better and he addressed his supports at the Westin in Town Center.

“Everything feels very, very good. Today we crushed it at the polls. But there are still a lot of ballots that are outstanding so I told them to have some patience,” Taylor said. “I want to thank my team for running a flawless campaign. They just crushed it. They ran circles around my opposition.”

Taylor lost to Luria by a little over 2 points in 2018 when he as the incumbent.

It is true, since the 2018 campaign, two of Taylor’s former campaign workers pleaded guilty to amended charges related to the forging of signatures to get Shaun Brown on the ballot to take away democratic votes from Luria. Brown and Luria are both democrats. Another former staffer has been recently indicted.

Luria did not make an appearance in front of supporters or media Tuesday night.

Latest Posts: