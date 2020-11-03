Luria and Taylor speak out on eve of political battle for 2nd Congressional District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The final push is on to get out the vote in the 2nd Congressional District race in Virginia, and it played out for Democrats at the Ocean View Beach Park Monday.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia), U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, and U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria joined about 35 of the Democratic faithful in Norfolk.

In the COVID-19 campaign mode, all three posed for pictures elbow to elbow, and the unified message for them the current occupant of the White House needs to be replaced.

“It’s like this psychic heaviness on all of our shoulders. Think how good we are going to feel Wednesday morning when finally, the country can breathe again,” Warner said to an “Amen” from the crowd and lots of clapping.

Luria hit her points, too.

“We need to protect those with pre-existing conditions, to protect the environment, and the Chesapeake Bay. We need to fight for our military and for our veterans.”

Early voting has been a political home run for efficiency.

“And I’ll say again, every voter that we can talk to today, to make sure they get out. In the 2nd District, we had over 200,000 people vote,” Luria told us.

Former Congressman Scott Taylor, Luria’s opponent, spent a lot of time working lines of people going to vote.

“From what I saw, our Republican side is more motivated, it seems. That’s what it seemed like. Of course, there were some motivated Democrats of course. I think overall, the Republican side is more motivated.”

At the Ocean View rally, the message was that the last four years, cannot be the next four years.

“We need to return to old basic decency. Plain and simple. Mutual respect,” said Warner.

Luria was drawing contrast to Taylor during the rally,

“I have to go to Congress to fix things that my predecessor and my current opponent, who is running again, and what he did with some of his votes.”

Taylor says he knows his success. In addition, Luria’s success now depends on how President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden do in the district.

“I think the president is going to win Virginia Beach as he did in 2016, and possibly by even more than last time,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s camp is also getting ready to drop the last campaign materials to 15,000 targeted voters on why he deserves another chance.

“This is the tri-fold letter with my horrible handwriting and endorsements from the NFIB, law enforcement, a bunch of quotes by sheriffs and police chiefs,” Taylor said, showing the letter.

If the ballots fall in his favor, we asked Taylor what the main reason behind his win would be.

“I think ground game. We have a fantastic team that will run circles around Elaine Luria’s ground game.”

Taylor says while he was shaking hands in the early voting lines, he met one voter in particular that impacted him,

“She was African American. She comes up to me and tells me, ‘I want you to know you are the only Republican I voted for today. One, you are my shipmate, and two, you are out here answering peoples’ questions,’” Taylor said.

Same question to Luria: Why does she believe she will win?

“I think voters are making their choices, and I’m asking people to consider the work I’ve been talking about. The work we have done the last two years, and we will see how it turns out Tuesday.”

We asked Taylor on what might make him lose.

“Well, people will have their voice… If I lose … it’s the peoples’ voice, but I feel confident going into tomorrow,” he said.

And if Luria loses?

“I would say because we are in a very divided place right now, and it’s all about turnout. If I lose, more people turn out that shared a different vision,” Luria said.

