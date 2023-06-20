State Sen. Louise Lucas celebrates after beating state Sen. Lionell Spruill in their primary election on June 20, 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — State Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth was always confident.

The new District 18 had more of state Sen. Lionell Spruill’s old district than Lucas’, but she put the gloves on and fought.

The newly re-elected state senator came through the doors after declaring victory Tuesday night, swinging and punching into the air, after a grueling knockout political fight against Spruill (D-Chesapeake) that forced each candidate to raise more than a million dollars each.

She was introduced to wild applause.

“The state has said we have a champion, State Senator Louise Lucas.”

Cheers were loud and sustained. After all it was Lucas who was the last left standing.

“All these people believed in me. They knew I was telling the truth and they did not fall for the lies in the commercials,” Lucas said when asked why she won.

Spruill said he called Lucas to concede on Tuesday, but she did answer initially.

“I want to wish her the best,” Spruill said, adding “Someone has to win someone has to lose.”

It was a heavyweight bout between two veteran political forces with a total of 60 years spent in the General Assembly, and only one could survive.

“I can’t tell you how energized I was. It was so strange. It was like a party the whole time. I was having a good time. I was hugging and kissing people.”

If Democrats hold control of the State Senate, it could mean even bigger positions of Louise Lucas.

She could be the first African American chair of the powerful State Senate Finance Committee.

“And what will that mean for Hampton Roads and Portsmouth and Chesapeake. It’s untold … we must work together to make sure Hampton Roads gets its share of the state pie,” Lucas said.

Lucas is expecting a Republican opponent for the November General Election, but it is clear due to the political makeup of the new Senate District 18, the tough work has been finished.