Local services offering free fares to the polls on Election Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Election Day is upon us. Do you know how you’ll get to the polls?

Luckily for Hampton Roads residents eager to vote on Tuesday, there are plenty of FREE options to help you get to the polls early and beat that long line.

Below is a list of local services offering free fares on Election Day:

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT)



Hampton Roads Transit officials say they are not collecting fares on Election Day as a “public service to the citizens in the region.” This includes all busses, the light rail, ferries, and paratransit services in the area

To find out what HRT routes service your community, click here.

United and Empowered Care

United and Empowered Care is an organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The free rides started on Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. at the Wilbert & Effie Ashe Manor Apartments, 11 a.m. at the Spratley House, 12 p.m. at the Marshall Court Apartments, and 1 p.m. at Heart & Soul Assistant Living.

Williams-Cullins says they will be handing out masks and sanitizing the vans they will use to transport people.

The vans are wheelchair accessible.

To sign up for a ride, call 757-214-4843 or email empowerallnn@gmail.com.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA)

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority says they offering fare-free rides to the polls for in-person voting on Tuesday.

To find the WATA routes and schedules in your area, click here.

Lime E-Scooter

The company says the move is an effort in reducing transportation barriers to voting, such as cost, lack of car ownership or COVID-19-related fears over public transit.

Riders will be able to use the promotional code LIMETOPOLLS2020 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on Election Day.

Lime previously provided free rides to the polls during the U.S. midterm elections in 2018 resulting in 10% of Lime trips that day to the polls, the company’s most successful promotion in its history.

Norfolk Branch NAACP

The Norfolk Branch NAACP is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day.

The “Souls to the Polls” movement in Virginia is in partnership with New Calvary Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church and is designed to help those who need assistance getting to the polls to vote.

To schedule a pick-up time:

Call NAACP, Jackie Scott: (757) 805-8978

NEW CALVARY B.C., Rev. Byron Harris: (757) 627-1269

SHILOH B.C., George Betts: (757) 650-5214

For more information on Norfolk Branch NAACP, click here.

