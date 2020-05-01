Local seats are up for grabs in May elections: These are the candidates running

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo a poll worker at the Su Nueva Lavanderia polling place uses rubber gloves as she enters a ballot in the ballot box in Chicago. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several political positions are up for grabs in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in May.

These positions include mayor, city and town council, and school board for some Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore communities. They will be decided on May 19 during several general and special elections.

10 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. This is an alphabetized list of local candidates running in the May 19 special and general elections in Southeastern Virginia. This list includes links to the candidates’ campaign websites or Facebook pages, when available.

10 On Your Side has put together a how-to guide for the May 2020 special and general elections, as well as the June primary, which can be found here.

ACCOMACK AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES

BELLE HAVEN

MAYOR

George H. Ludlow Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

Edwin R. Long

O. Zach Pase

Larry S. Baxter

Douglas R. Wehner

Elizabeth M. Pase

RECORDER

Hoge Allen Floyd III

CAPE CHARLES

TOWN COUNCIL

Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.

Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz

Charles F. “Sambo” Brown

Andrew C. Follmer

Steven R. Bennett

CHINCOTEAGUE

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

EXMORE

TOWN COUNCIL

Thomas R. Lewis

John C. “Coby” Metz

Chase E. Sturgis

HALLWOOD

MAYOR

J.W. “Jackie” Poulson, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.

Evonne B. Elliott

John W. Smith, Jr.

Elwood Stanley Young

Stephanie A. Clougherty

Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.

Pamela G. Riffey

Claude M. Linton

Nicole A. Moore

KELLER

MAYOR

S. Beth Jackson Hart

TOWN COUNCIL

Rose Ann Moore

Janis S. Wingfield

Carole Anne Elliott

Claire T. Nutter

Teresa E. Guy

Linda A. Guy

ONANCOCK

MAYOR

Fletcher D. Fosque

TOWN COUNCIL

Maphis M. Oswald

Robert J. Bloxom

Matthew D. Spuck

Ray E. Burger III

PARKSLEY

MAYOR

Frank A. Russell II

Ronnie Wayne Marshall Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

SAXIS

MAYOR

Denise L. Drewer

TOWN COUNCIL

Aubrey Lee Miles, Jr.

Jan Rae Foerster

Donna M. Croushore

Wayne E. McCleary

Darrell D. Marshall

Richard M. Byrd

TANGIER

MAYOR

James W. “Ooker” Eskridge

TOWN COUNCIL

Norwood C. Evans

Paul R. McCready

Cynthia S. Wheatley

Timothy Thomas Trumble

Isaiah James McCready

William Tommy Eskridge III

WACHAPREAGUE

MAYOR

Fred M. Janci, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

Robert G. Williams

Art R. Thornton Jr.

Sandie M. Puchalski

Robert F. Bilicki

Margo M. Digan

CHESAPEAKE

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

SCHOOL BOARD

FRANKLIN

MAYOR

Frank M. Rabil

CITY COUNCIL

Mark R. Kitchen

C. Ray Smith

Henri A. Porter

Linwood w. Johnson III

GREENSVILLE AND SUSSEX COUNTIES

JARRATT

MAYOR

Melanie W. Wilson

TOWN COUNCIL

Anne F. Brown

Dana Y. Kinsley

Annie Lee Peavy

Y. Omar Smith

Ra’kuan M. Young

STONY CREEK

MAYOR

F.R. “Frank” Jackson, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

James M. “Jimmy” Matthews

Anne Johnson Petts

Sylvia D. Jackson

Gerald A. Lacerte

Michael D. Moody, Sr.

L. Chester Carter

HAMPTON

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

SCHOOL BOARD

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY

SMITHFIELD

TOWN COUNCIL

Denise Newby Tynes

Michael G. Smith

Randy Pack

Renee K. Rountree

NEWPORT NEWS

CITY COUNCIL

Central – Seat A

North – Seat A

Marcellus L. Harris III

Robert S. “Rob” Coleman

South – Seat A

SCHOOL BOARD

Central

North

Marvin L. Harris

South

NORFOLK

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

Superward

Andria P. McClellan

Angelia Williams Graves

SCHOOL BOARD

Superward

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY

COURTLAND

MAYOR

Danny R. Williams

TOWN COUNCIL

Shameka M. Key

Maxine Darden Nowlin

Jerry C. Morgan

Jason C. Fowler

Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.

Lou Anne Davis

Sandra E. Joyner

BOYKINS

MAYOR

Hank Fuller

TOWN COUNCIL

Freddy Felts

Linda Edward Beatty

Jackie Robertson

Carolyn Modlin

Jerry Rice

CAPRON

MAYOR

Nick Kitchen IV

TOWN COUNCIL

William G. Jarratt Jr.

Amy C. Davis

Reginald T. Vaughan Sr.

Erma W. Joyner

Joseph T. “Joey” Everett Jr.

Timothy M. Futrell

IVOR

MAYOR

Tara B. Kea

TOWN COUNCIL

Frank Cook

H. Massey Joyner

Charles Stallard

C. Merrell Carr Jr.

Roland Nelson Britt

Paul S. Kea Jr.

Judith D. Radford

Bobby L. Crumpler

NEWSOMS

MAYOR

Vanless D. “VD” Worrell

TOWN COUNCIL

Carol Drake Majors

Raymond Neil Drake

Damian P. Dwyer

SURRY COUNTY

CLAREMONT

MAYOR

George Lee Edwards

TOWN COUNCIL

Sue W. Gilbert

Phillip C. Yerby IV

Rodney Dale Perkinson Jr.

Jenifer P. Helton

John Ross

DENDRON

MAYOR

Wallace E. Faison Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

W.E. “Bill” Richardson Jr.

Edward Eugene Joyner

Kevin B. Spain

SURRY

MAYOR

Bennie Junior Savedge

TOWN COUNCIL

Robert T. Berryman

Joe Garcia

SUSSEX COUNTY

WAKEFIELD

MAYOR

Karl G. Palenkas

Brian Magee Laine

J.M. “Jim” Long, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

Richard T. Simms

Brian K. Wills

Michael W. Kessinger

O.E. “Chip” Parker III

H. Lane Chambers III

Dennis P. Mason

Darlean R. Whiting

WAVERLY

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

Kevin D. Jones

Van L. Turner

B. Allen Bernstorf, Jr.

B. Franklin Cox

Miriam D. Edwards

Clyde E. Johnson

Craig Hines

Henry A. Thompson

WILLIAMSBURG

CITY COUNCIL

Barbara L. Ramsey

W. P. “Pat” Dent

Paul T. Freiling

Caleb T. Rogers

