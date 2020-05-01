Local seats are up for grabs in May elections: These are the candidates running

Your Local Election HQ

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo a poll worker at the Su Nueva Lavanderia polling place uses rubber gloves as she enters a ballot in the ballot box in Chicago. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several political positions are up for grabs in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in May.

These positions include mayor, city and town council, and school board for some Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore communities. They will be decided on May 19 during several general and special elections.

10 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. This is an alphabetized list of local candidates running in the May 19 special and general elections in Southeastern Virginia. This list includes links to the candidates’ campaign websites or Facebook pages, when available.

10 On Your Side has put together a how-to guide for the May 2020 special and general elections, as well as the June primary, which can be found here.

WAVY.com 2020 Voter Guide

ACCOMACK AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES

BELLE HAVEN

MAYOR

  • George H. Ludlow Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Edwin R. Long
  • O. Zach Pase
  • Larry S. Baxter
  • Douglas R. Wehner
  • Elizabeth M. Pase

RECORDER

  • Hoge Allen Floyd III

CAPE CHARLES

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.
  • Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz
  • Charles F. “Sambo” Brown
  • Andrew C. Follmer
  • Steven R. Bennett

CHINCOTEAGUE

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

EXMORE

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Thomas R. Lewis
  • John C. “Coby” Metz
  • Chase E. Sturgis

HALLWOOD

MAYOR

  • J.W. “Jackie” Poulson, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.
  • Evonne B. Elliott
  • John W. Smith, Jr.
  • Elwood Stanley Young
  • Stephanie A. Clougherty
  • Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.
  • Pamela G. Riffey
  • Claude M. Linton
  • Nicole A. Moore

KELLER

MAYOR

  • S. Beth Jackson Hart

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Rose Ann Moore
  • Janis S. Wingfield
  • Carole Anne Elliott
  • Claire T. Nutter
  • Teresa E. Guy
  • Linda A. Guy

ONANCOCK

MAYOR

  • Fletcher D. Fosque

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Maphis M. Oswald
  • Robert J. Bloxom
  • Matthew D. Spuck
  • Ray E. Burger III

PARKSLEY

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

SAXIS

MAYOR

  • Denise L. Drewer

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Aubrey Lee Miles, Jr.
  • Jan Rae Foerster
  • Donna M. Croushore
  • Wayne E. McCleary
  • Darrell D. Marshall
  • Richard M. Byrd

TANGIER

MAYOR

  • James W. “Ooker” Eskridge

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Norwood C. Evans
  • Paul R. McCready
  • Cynthia S. Wheatley
  • Timothy Thomas Trumble
  • Isaiah James McCready
  • William Tommy Eskridge III

WACHAPREAGUE

MAYOR

  • Fred M. Janci, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Robert G. Williams
  • Art R. Thornton Jr.
  • Sandie M. Puchalski
  • Robert F. Bilicki
  • Margo M. Digan

CHESAPEAKE

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

SCHOOL BOARD

FRANKLIN

MAYOR

  • Frank M. Rabil

CITY COUNCIL

  • Mark R. Kitchen
  • C. Ray Smith
  • Henri A. Porter
  • Linwood w. Johnson III

GREENSVILLE AND SUSSEX COUNTIES

JARRATT

MAYOR

  • Melanie W. Wilson

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Anne F. Brown
  • Dana Y. Kinsley
  • Annie Lee Peavy
  • Y. Omar Smith
  • Ra’kuan M. Young

STONY CREEK

MAYOR

  • F.R. “Frank” Jackson, Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

  • James M. “Jimmy” Matthews
  • Anne Johnson Petts
  • Sylvia D. Jackson
  • Gerald A. Lacerte
  • Michael D. Moody, Sr.
  • L. Chester Carter

HAMPTON

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

SCHOOL BOARD

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY

SMITHFIELD

TOWN COUNCIL

NEWPORT NEWS

CITY COUNCIL

Central – Seat A

North – Seat A

South – Seat A

SCHOOL BOARD

Central

North

  • Marvin L. Harris

South

NORFOLK

MAYOR

CITY COUNCIL

Superward

SCHOOL BOARD

Superward

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY

COURTLAND

MAYOR

  • Danny R. Williams

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Shameka M. Key
  • Maxine Darden Nowlin
  • Jerry C. Morgan
  • Jason C. Fowler
  • Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.
  • Lou Anne Davis
  • Sandra E. Joyner

BOYKINS

MAYOR

  • Hank Fuller

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Freddy Felts
  • Linda Edward Beatty
  • Jackie Robertson
  • Carolyn Modlin
  • Jerry Rice

CAPRON

MAYOR

  • Nick Kitchen IV

TOWN COUNCIL

  • William G. Jarratt Jr.
  • Amy C. Davis
  • Reginald T. Vaughan Sr.
  • Erma W. Joyner
  • Joseph T. “Joey” Everett Jr.
  • Timothy M. Futrell

IVOR

MAYOR

  • Tara B. Kea

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Frank Cook
  • H. Massey Joyner
  • Charles Stallard
  • C. Merrell Carr Jr.
  • Roland Nelson Britt
  • Paul S. Kea Jr.
  • Judith D. Radford
  • Bobby L. Crumpler

NEWSOMS

MAYOR

  • Vanless D. “VD” Worrell

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Carol Drake Majors
  • Raymond Neil Drake
  • Damian P. Dwyer

SURRY COUNTY

CLAREMONT

MAYOR

  • George Lee Edwards

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Sue W. Gilbert
  • Phillip C. Yerby IV
  • Rodney Dale Perkinson Jr.
  • Jenifer P. Helton
  • John Ross

DENDRON

MAYOR

  • Wallace E. Faison Jr.

TOWN COUNCIL

  • W.E. “Bill” Richardson Jr.
  • Edward Eugene Joyner
  • Kevin B. Spain

SURRY

MAYOR

  • Bennie Junior Savedge

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Robert T. Berryman
  • Joe Garcia

SUSSEX COUNTY

WAKEFIELD

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Richard T. Simms
  • Brian K. Wills
  • Michael W. Kessinger
  • O.E. “Chip” Parker III
  • H. Lane Chambers III
  • Dennis P. Mason
  • Darlean R. Whiting

WAVERLY

MAYOR

TOWN COUNCIL

  • Kevin D. Jones
  • Van L. Turner
  • B. Allen Bernstorf, Jr.
  • B. Franklin Cox
  • Miriam D. Edwards
  • Clyde E. Johnson
  • Craig Hines
  • Henry A. Thompson

WILLIAMSBURG

CITY COUNCIL

  • Barbara L. Ramsey
  • W. P. “Pat” Dent
  • Paul T. Freiling
  • Caleb T. Rogers

Voter Resources

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories