Local seats are up for grabs in May elections: These are the candidates running

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Several political positions are up for grabs in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore in May.
These positions include mayor, city and town council, and school board for some Hampton Roads and Eastern Shore communities. They will be decided on May 19 during several general and special elections.
10 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. This is an alphabetized list of local candidates running in the May 19 special and general elections in Southeastern Virginia. This list includes links to the candidates’ campaign websites or Facebook pages, when available.
10 On Your Side has put together a how-to guide for the May 2020 special and general elections, as well as the June primary, which can be found here.
ACCOMACK AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES
BELLE HAVEN
MAYOR
- George H. Ludlow Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- Edwin R. Long
- O. Zach Pase
- Larry S. Baxter
- Douglas R. Wehner
- Elizabeth M. Pase
RECORDER
- Hoge Allen Floyd III
CAPE CHARLES
TOWN COUNCIL
- Herbert A. “Herb” Thom Jr.
- Andrew J. “Andy” Buchholz
- Charles F. “Sambo” Brown
- Andrew C. Follmer
- Steven R. Bennett
CHINCOTEAGUE
MAYOR
TOWN COUNCIL
- Denise P. Bowden
- William T. “Bill” McComb Jr.
- Gene Wayne Taylor
- Patricia E. Farley
- Christopher Duer Bott
EXMORE
TOWN COUNCIL
- Thomas R. Lewis
- John C. “Coby” Metz
- Chase E. Sturgis
HALLWOOD
MAYOR
- J.W. “Jackie” Poulson, Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- Harvey W. Elliott, Jr.
- Evonne B. Elliott
- John W. Smith, Jr.
- Elwood Stanley Young
- Stephanie A. Clougherty
- Timothy C. Clougherty, Sr.
- Pamela G. Riffey
- Claude M. Linton
- Nicole A. Moore
KELLER
MAYOR
- S. Beth Jackson Hart
TOWN COUNCIL
- Rose Ann Moore
- Janis S. Wingfield
- Carole Anne Elliott
- Claire T. Nutter
- Teresa E. Guy
- Linda A. Guy
ONANCOCK
MAYOR
- Fletcher D. Fosque
TOWN COUNCIL
- Maphis M. Oswald
- Robert J. Bloxom
- Matthew D. Spuck
- Ray E. Burger III
PARKSLEY
MAYOR
- Frank A. Russell II
- Ronnie Wayne Marshall Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- Julie A. Nash
- D. Diann Bendix
- Richard A. “Ricky” Taylor
- Dana T. Bundick
- Francis D. “Sam” Welch
SAXIS
MAYOR
- Denise L. Drewer
TOWN COUNCIL
- Aubrey Lee Miles, Jr.
- Jan Rae Foerster
- Donna M. Croushore
- Wayne E. McCleary
- Darrell D. Marshall
- Richard M. Byrd
TANGIER
MAYOR
- James W. “Ooker” Eskridge
TOWN COUNCIL
- Norwood C. Evans
- Paul R. McCready
- Cynthia S. Wheatley
- Timothy Thomas Trumble
- Isaiah James McCready
- William Tommy Eskridge III
WACHAPREAGUE
MAYOR
- Fred M. Janci, Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- Robert G. Williams
- Art R. Thornton Jr.
- Sandie M. Puchalski
- Robert F. Bilicki
- Margo M. Digan
CHESAPEAKE
MAYOR
CITY COUNCIL
- Don J. Carey III
- Les Smith, Jr.
- Robert C. Ike, Jr.
- Dwight M. Parker
- S. Z. “Debbie” Ritter
- Victoria T. A. “Vic” Nicholls
- Sharon “Crab Lady” Johnson-Clayton
SCHOOL BOARD
- Sam L. Boone, Jr.
- Victoria L. Proffitt
- Angela B. “Angie” Swygert
- Gayle M. Gilmore
- Thomas L. Mercer, Sr.
- Shirley P. Auguste
FRANKLIN
MAYOR
- Frank M. Rabil
CITY COUNCIL
- Mark R. Kitchen
- C. Ray Smith
- Henri A. Porter
- Linwood w. Johnson III
GREENSVILLE AND SUSSEX COUNTIES
JARRATT
MAYOR
- Melanie W. Wilson
TOWN COUNCIL
- Anne F. Brown
- Dana Y. Kinsley
- Annie Lee Peavy
- Y. Omar Smith
- Ra’kuan M. Young
STONY CREEK
MAYOR
- F.R. “Frank” Jackson, Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- James M. “Jimmy” Matthews
- Anne Johnson Petts
- Sylvia D. Jackson
- Gerald A. Lacerte
- Michael D. Moody, Sr.
- L. Chester Carter
HAMPTON
MAYOR
CITY COUNCIL
- Lance “Woo” Jones Jr.
- Chris O. Snead
- Chris L. Bowman
- W. H. “Billy” Hobbs, Jr.
- A. C. Cordoza
SCHOOL BOARD
- Ann Stephens Cherry
- Tina Banks-Gray
- Reginald C. Woodhouse
- Stephanie Jackson Afonja
- Phyllis Taylor Henry
- William R. Melgaard
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY
SMITHFIELD
TOWN COUNCIL
- Denise Newby Tynes
- Michael G. Smith
- Randy Pack
- Renee K. Rountree
NEWPORT NEWS
CITY COUNCIL
Central – Seat A
North – Seat A
- Marcellus L. Harris III
- Robert S. “Rob” Coleman
South – Seat A
SCHOOL BOARD
Central
North
- Marvin L. Harris
South
NORFOLK
MAYOR
CITY COUNCIL
Superward
- Andria P. McClellan
- Angelia Williams Graves
SCHOOL BOARD
Superward
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY
COURTLAND
MAYOR
- Danny R. Williams
TOWN COUNCIL
- Shameka M. Key
- Maxine Darden Nowlin
- Jerry C. Morgan
- Jason C. Fowler
- Stanley Adam Piersa Jr.
- Lou Anne Davis
- Sandra E. Joyner
BOYKINS
MAYOR
- Hank Fuller
TOWN COUNCIL
- Freddy Felts
- Linda Edward Beatty
- Jackie Robertson
- Carolyn Modlin
- Jerry Rice
CAPRON
MAYOR
- Nick Kitchen IV
TOWN COUNCIL
- William G. Jarratt Jr.
- Amy C. Davis
- Reginald T. Vaughan Sr.
- Erma W. Joyner
- Joseph T. “Joey” Everett Jr.
- Timothy M. Futrell
IVOR
MAYOR
- Tara B. Kea
TOWN COUNCIL
- Frank Cook
- H. Massey Joyner
- Charles Stallard
- C. Merrell Carr Jr.
- Roland Nelson Britt
- Paul S. Kea Jr.
- Judith D. Radford
- Bobby L. Crumpler
NEWSOMS
MAYOR
- Vanless D. “VD” Worrell
TOWN COUNCIL
- Carol Drake Majors
- Raymond Neil Drake
- Damian P. Dwyer
SURRY COUNTY
CLAREMONT
MAYOR
- George Lee Edwards
TOWN COUNCIL
- Sue W. Gilbert
- Phillip C. Yerby IV
- Rodney Dale Perkinson Jr.
- Jenifer P. Helton
- John Ross
DENDRON
MAYOR
- Wallace E. Faison Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- W.E. “Bill” Richardson Jr.
- Edward Eugene Joyner
- Kevin B. Spain
SURRY
MAYOR
- Bennie Junior Savedge
TOWN COUNCIL
- Robert T. Berryman
- Joe Garcia
SUSSEX COUNTY
WAKEFIELD
MAYOR
- Karl G. Palenkas
- Brian Magee Laine
- J.M. “Jim” Long, Jr.
TOWN COUNCIL
- Richard T. Simms
- Brian K. Wills
- Michael W. Kessinger
- O.E. “Chip” Parker III
- H. Lane Chambers III
- Dennis P. Mason
- Darlean R. Whiting
WAVERLY
MAYOR
- Walter J. Mason
- Angela W. McPaul
- Cheryl D. “Giles” Jones
- Jonathan L. Butts
TOWN COUNCIL
- Kevin D. Jones
- Van L. Turner
- B. Allen Bernstorf, Jr.
- B. Franklin Cox
- Miriam D. Edwards
- Clyde E. Johnson
- Craig Hines
- Henry A. Thompson
WILLIAMSBURG
CITY COUNCIL
- Barbara L. Ramsey
- W. P. “Pat” Dent
- Paul T. Freiling
- Caleb T. Rogers
Voter Resources
- View upcoming elections
- View candidates in upcoming elections
- Register to vote
- Locate your polling place
- Learn about in-person voting
- Request an absentee ballot
- Learn about accessible voting
- Apply for a voter photo ID
- Find your local voter registration office
- File a complaint with the Virginia Department of Elections
Latest posts
- HRBT tide gate testing this weekend, possible 90-minute delays
- Cox donates $25,000 to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
- Local seats are up for grabs in May elections: These are the candidates running
- Voter guide: What you need to know before casting your ballot during the coronavirus pandemic
- Police need help identifying woman possibly passing counterfeit money in Suffolk