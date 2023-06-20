PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday is primary day in Virginia, and WAVY has updates on all of the local races happening in Hampton Roads.

There are 10 different races total locally, with primaries for Republicans and Democrats in both Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates races. There’s also a commissioner of revenue race in New Kent County.

We’ll post the latest information on the races below. You can also follow along with our Election Results page for up-to-date numbers as they come in from the polls.

Live updates

7:58 p.m. — In the Richmond area, Democratic challenger Lashrecse Aird is up big on incumbent Joseph Morrissey, 5,352 to 2,266 with half of localities reporting as of 7:58 p.m.

7:49 p.m. – Del. Angelia Williams Graves is leading challenger Andria McClellan by more than 1,200 votes in their Democratic primary for the 21st State Senate District as of 7:49 p.m.

7:45 p.m. – State Sen. Louis Lucas is leading State Sen. Lionell Spruill, 2,286 to 1,996, as of 7:45 p.m. in their Democratic primary for Senate District 18. Only Portsmouth has reported so far. We’re still waiting on numbers from Spruill’s turf of Chesapeake.

7 p.m. – Polls are now closed for Tuesday’s primary elections in Virginia. You can follow the latest election results on local races as they come in here.