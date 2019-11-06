7:46 p.m. — The Virginia Department of Elections’ results webpage was down as of 7:46 p.m. The department said it was aware and working on the issue.

7 p.m. Polls have closed in Virginia’s elections. Voters who were in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast your vote. North Carolina’s polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

6: 58 p.m. Multiple Norfolk precincts ran out of ballots on Tuesday night. Extra ballots were being taken to Suburban Park Elementary, while ballots were being printed at East Ocean View Recreation Center.

6:30 p.m. (Via Andy Fox): As of 5 p.m., 96,000 voters had voted compared to 63,000 in 2015, when all 140 seats were up in the General Assembly, per the Virginia Beach Voter Registrar.

That voter turnout comes to 32% in what’s considered an off election year, with no national races or statewide races.

The money has poured in for Democrats, with a lot of out-of-state help from New York and California, but much of that was in organized small dollar donations.

One Democrat, Karen Mallard, got over $210,000 from Emily’s List, which supports pro-choice female candidates.

The Republicans are hoping their base turns out to help Republicans keep majorities in the General Assembly.

10 On Your Side caught up with some of the Republican candidates.

“I’ve never had to go against New York and California money in Virginia Beach,” said State Senator Bill DeSteph (R-8th District). “If I lose it will likely be because of the outside influence in this election … I’m stunned by how much has come in from out of state.”

Jen Kiggans is a Republican candidate running for State Senate in the 7th District. “We ran the most awesome campaign that I could have asked for. We gave 200%. My husband and I knocked on over 11,000 doors since June since the primaries … we got out to where the voters were in civic leagues and forums, and told people who I was and what I stood for.”

10 On Your Side also caught up with Del. Chris Stolle (R-83rd District). “And if we don’t win a lot of that will be because of the redrawn lines this year,” Stolle said. “There are certainly challenges with the district and the redrawing of lines, and I think that is the major contributor. Truthfully, I have a really good campaign team. They worked really hard the last eight months, and its going out knocking on doors getting people at the front door.”

“That’s what this country is all about,” said Del. Glenn Davis (R-84th District). “I have had the honor of representing Virginia Beach for the last 10 years on City Council and House of Delegates. I love serving this community, and I was doing right by people and not party, and I hope I can continue doing that.”

“I have a proven record in Richmond,” said 85th District candidate Rocky Holcomb. “I am a career law enforcement officer. I am a veteran. I am a common sense legislator when I was in Richmond and I understand the issues we face in this district. I am a blue collar man in a blue collar district.”