LIVE BLOG: Results for Virginia primary elections in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- On Tuesday, Virginians will have a chance to cast their ballots in the second election since the coronavirus pandemic started, an occasion that Gov. Ralph Northam pushed back by two weeks as a precaution.

One of the prizes at stake in the statewide primary is the chance to run against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat whose fundraising totals loom over his Republican opponents so far. First elected in 2008, Warner has served two terms in the Senate thus far and currently holds the title of vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Warner also served as governor of Virginia from 2002-2006.