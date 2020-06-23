LIVE BLOG: Results for Virginia primary elections in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians picked their Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in primary elections.
Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The races include:
- The race to determine Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s Republican challenger
- The Democratic candidates for the 1st and 4th districts of the House of Representatives
- The Republican candidates for the 2nd and 3rd districts of the House of Representatives
Voter Resources
Candid interviews with the June 23 candidates
Some polling locations changed inHamptonRoadsforJune23primary
File a complaint with the Virginia Department of Elections
