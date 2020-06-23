Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

LIVE BLOG: Results for Virginia primary elections in Hampton Roads

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians picked their Republican and Democratic nominees for various congressional races Tuesday in primary elections.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The races include:

  • The race to determine Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s Republican challenger
  • The Democratic candidates for the 1st and 4th districts of the House of Representatives
  • The Republican candidates for the 2nd and 3rd districts of the House of Representatives

Click here for live election results on the number of votes and percentage for each candidate.

Here’s the rundown on who wins which race. This information will be updated as the races are called by the Associated Press:

Polls close at 7 p.m. this section will be updated as results come in.

Voter Resources

Candid interviews with the June 23 candidates

Locate your polling place

Some polling locations changed inHamptonRoadsforJune23primary

File a complaint with the Virginia Department of Elections

Virginia political news

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10