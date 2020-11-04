Live blog: Presidential, Va. 2nd District races still undecided, Portsmouth and Norfolk OK casinos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s lots to unpack from overnight, including President Trump’s false claim that he won the election (he hasn’t) and several undecided national and local races for Virginia and North Carolina.

First off: President Trump falsely claimed he won the election early Wednesday, but millions of mail-in votes are still being counted nationwide. News outlets, who haven’t projected a winner in the race, were quick to push back as Trump added “We want all voting to stop.”

Neither Trump or Biden have the 270 electoral votes to win the election and officials say voters should be patient. We might not know the projected winner Wednesday.

In other races still up for grabs in Virginia and North Carolina, Democrat Elaine Luria is leading Republican Scott Taylor in their 2nd Congressional District race, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R) declared victory over challenger Cal Cunningham (D) but the race hasn’t been officially called.

In local races, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer leads challenger Jody Wagner 52% to 44% as of Wednesday morning with 99% of precincts reporting. That’s just over a 17,000 vote lead. In Portsmouth, Shannon Glover leads Danny Meeks 35% to 29% in the race for mayor, 15,037 votes to 12,234.

Races that have been called: Democratic Senator Mark Warner won re-election in Virginia, Republican Rob Wittman retained his seat in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin won his 4th Congressional District race and Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott won re-election in the 3rd Congressional District. In North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper also was re-elected.









Norfolk and Portsmouth also voted to approve proposed casinos in both cities, joining Bristol and Danville as the first four cities to casino gambling in Virginia.

We’ll have the latest updates as they come in Wednesday below:

Latest updates Wednesday

6:15 a.m. — Several races are still undecided in Virginia and North Carolina. Click here for the latest counts.

Latest Posts: