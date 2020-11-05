Live blog: Biden nears victory as counting continues Thursday in battleground states

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The latest on the presidential election and other races still undecided:

7:30 a.m. — Joe Biden is on the doorstep of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency on Thursday morning, after securing several key battleground states on Wednesday, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Votes are still being counted nationwide Thursday morning, and there’s a possibility that winners could announced soon for three pivotal states — Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. To reach 270 electoral votes, Trump would need all three and North Carolina, which isn’t expected to finish counting votes until at least Friday.

Trump was leading in Georgia as of Thursday morning, but thousands of absentee mail-in ballots were still being counted, which could favor Biden. Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, is expected to announce an updated vote count at 11 a.m., per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Here’s where the candidates stand so far, per the Associated Press:

View the interactive election map here.

