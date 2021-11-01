Lime offering free rides in select cities in Virginia on Election Day

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — E-Scooter company Lime says it is offering free rides in select cities in Virginia on Election Day, November 2.

The company says the move is an effort in reducing transportation barriers to voting, such as cost or lack of car ownership.

On Election Day, riders hoping to vote in Arlington, Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk, Hampton, and Roanoke will be able to use one of several Virginia-specific promotional codes to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on any Lime vehicle, including both scooters and e-bikes.

“Our goal is to help the people in the cities we serve and making it easier to cast your ballot is one way we can help make a difference,” said Robert Gardner, Director of Government Relations at Lime. “We know how important local elections are and we want to do our part to boost turnout.”

The promo code for each city is as follows:

Arlington and Alexandria: AARIDETOPOLLS2021

AARIDETOPOLLS2021 Richmond: 2021RICHMONDRIDETOPOLLS

2021RICHMONDRIDETOPOLLS Norfolk: NORFOLKRIDETOPOLLS2021

NORFOLKRIDETOPOLLS2021 Hampton: HAMPTONRIDETOPOLLS2021

HAMPTONRIDETOPOLLS2021 Roanoke: 2021ROANOKERIDETOPOLLS

Lime first offered the promo codes in 2018 and again in 2020. On Election Day 2020, riders used promotion codes for 20% of all US trips.