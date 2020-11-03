James City County experiences slight issue regarding malfunctioning voting machines following booth wipe downs

FILE—In this June 13, 2019 file photo, an Investigator with the Office of the City Commissioners, demonstrates the ExpressVote XL voting machine at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. As the Nov. 3 2020 presidential vote nears, there are fresh signs that the nation’s electoral system is again under attack from foreign adversaries. Intelligence officials confirmed in recent days that foreign actors are actively seeking to compromise the private communications of “U.S. political campaigns, candidates and other political targets” while working to compromise the nation’s election infrastructure. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County election officials experienced a slight issue early Tuesday morning regarding malfunctioning voting machines.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day, officials say they are spraying the voting booths after each voter leaves.

The move led to some machines to reject some ballots early on and the rejected ballots had to be placed in a separate slot inside of the machines.

According to James City County Registration and Elections Director Dianna S. Moorman, the issue only affected three precincts in the county.

To resolve the issue, election workers switched from using paper towels to wipe down the booths, to using micro cloths to help them dry faster.

Election officials in the county say they are waiting 30 seconds between each voter to enter the voting booths.

Moorman says the incident wasn’t a major issue, and they haven’t had any major problems so far.

As of noon., 41,684 registered voters in James City County have voted which is almost 73% of all registered voters in the county.

Update from the polls – As of noon, 44,684 people have voted in JCC. That's 72.63% of registered voters! — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) November 3, 2020

For more information regarding Election Day in James City County, click here.

Latest Posts