James City County experiences slight issue regarding malfunctioning voting machines following booth wipe downs

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County election officials experienced a slight issue early Tuesday morning regarding malfunctioning voting machines.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19 on Election Day, officials say they are spraying the voting booths after each voter leaves.
The move led to some machines to reject some ballots early on and the rejected ballots had to be placed in a separate slot inside of the machines.
According to James City County Registration and Elections Director Dianna S. Moorman, the issue only affected three precincts in the county.
To resolve the issue, election workers switched from using paper towels to wipe down the booths, to using micro cloths to help them dry faster.
Election officials in the county say they are waiting 30 seconds between each voter to enter the voting booths.
Moorman says the incident wasn’t a major issue, and they haven’t had any major problems so far.
As of noon., 41,684 registered voters in James City County have voted which is almost 73% of all registered voters in the county.
