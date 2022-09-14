PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glen Youngkin is recruiting poll workers while Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach is assembling a 20-person so-called Election Integrity Unit in a state where no widespread fraud has been found.

“I’m hoping it will not result in what went on in Georgia and Florida with accusations of voter integrity it feels like it’s going down that path,” said Gaylene Kanoyton who is concerned. Kanoyton is the head of the non-partisan NAACP in Hampton.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s new election police unit. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

In Virginia, voters have redrawn districts, new polling places, and a new website from the Virginia Department of Elections.

In a review of the home page, there is no mention that early voting starts in Virginia on September 23. Kanoyton anticipates an update to the home page. “I’m hearing that they are in the process of updating the website, but it should have been up there and I’m hoping that it will be up there this week,” said Kanoyton.

But the home page does mention election security and disinformation.

When asked if community members were aware that voting starts on September 23 during her travels, Kanoyton shook her head.

“No, No. The NAACP, we are trying to educate everyone, therefore we need to have legitimate documents from the Department of Elections that state that early voting starts on September 23.”

That’s not the only concern. Under a new state law beginning October 1st, Virginia residents, under new state law should be able to register to vote and vote on the same day. Kanoyton says the state has failed to provide specifics on the opportunity for new voters. The same day, law was driven by Democrats and Republicans failed in an effort to have it repealed.

“The statute says starting October 1st you will be able to register and vote on the same day, however, I’m hearing because of ‘budgetary constraints,’ that it will start October 18, which means that a person will be able to register to vote and vote by provisional ballot,” said Kanoyton.

Wednesday on a Richmond radio station, the State Board of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said same day voters should register by October 17 and the Electoral Board will later decide whether the ballot is valid.