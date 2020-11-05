Interactive Map: 2020 Presidential Election Results

** This interactive map powered by The Associated Press displays the latest 2020 Presidential Election results and the Balance of Power in the United States.

WASHINGTON (AP/WAVY) — America is still awaiting word which candidate will be declared the winner of the presidential election.

President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden need 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.

It isn’t necessarily a surprise that it’s taking days to get there. In a year turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, many states made it easier to vote by mail, and millions chose to do so rather than venturing out to cast ballots in person. That meant a slowdown in the tabulation of results because votes received by mail often take longer to process than ballots cast at polling places.

And the closer the margin in a state is, the more votes are needed for The Associated Press to declare a winner.

There are also roughly 20 states that allow ballots received after Election Day to be counted if they were postmarked by the day of the election. That includes Pennsylvania, one of the key outstanding states.

Some states, including Florida, began counting absentee ballots days before Election Day — and had definitive results within hours of the polls closing. The AP declared Trump the winner in Florida.

The abundance of absentee ballots also has thrown into doubt historical norms, making the arc of the raceharder to determine — though one political narrative that held for sure is that the country remains evenly divided between both parties.

None of that means there is anything wrong with the results, or any reason to doubt the vote-counting process. It just means the country doesn’t know who won the presidential election for the time being.

Latest Posts