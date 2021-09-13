In-person, early voting begins Sept. 17 in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Early voting for the November 2 general and special elections will begin on September 17 in Poquoson.

In-person, early voting will be available at the City Hall which is located on 500 City Hall Avenue.

Voting will continue Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m., until Friday, October 29.

The office will also be open on Saturday, October 23, and Saturday, October 30, from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

The office will be closed on Columbus Day, October 11, 2021.

Ballot Drop Box will be available on the same dates and times, in the office of Voter Registration at the same address. The Drop Box will be available on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 8:30-4:30.

