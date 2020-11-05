In an unusual election season, here is when Virginia will see certified results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Well into the evening on Wednesday, localities across Virginia were still updating unofficial results online–numbers that made the difference in several close races that were uncertain when Election Day came to a close.

The Virginia Department of Elections said record-shattering early voting caused expected delays. The state set an 11 p.m. cut off time on Tuesday for processing early in-person and mail-in ballots. Localities were ordered to report their tallies afterward but there was no universal time set for posting those updates.

On Wednesday morning, Republican Daniel Gade conceded to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Warner was deemed the projected winner moments after polls closed but Gade refused to admit defeat on Election Day, citing close and incomplete results online.

Overnight, Democrat Cameron Webb conceded to Republican Bob Good in Virginia’s District 5 after incremental results made it clear he had no path to victory. Later Wednesday morning, District 2 was called in Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria’s favor in a close contest against former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor.

It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that Virginians learned Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger was projected to win District 7. Unofficial t otals online mid-day showed her and Republican Del. Nick Freitas separated by less than 600 votes with up to 11 percent of absentee ballots still outstanding. An evening update from some key localities widened the gap between them, allowing Spanberger to declare victory.

Although key races have now been called in Virginia, ballots that have yet to arrive will still be accepted through Friday, Nov. 6 at noon as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, state Election Commissioner Chris Piper warned it might take a while after that deadline to release a final tally.

“There could be some processing that occurs on Friday and maybe even on Saturday or Sunday,” Piper said. “The numbers may not be updated right at noon on Friday but in the hours and even days afterward.”

To ensure accuracy, Piper said that localities have to review and certify their results by Nov. 10. The Virginia Board of Elections will convene on Nov. 16 to certify the tallies statewide.

In Chesapeake, officials warned that voters may not see updated information on the status of their ballot right away.

(2/2) but each one has to be uploaded into the state registration system manually. This should be completed by the end of the week. This is the exact same process that is followed in every election. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 5, 2020

