HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is looking for poll workers to help staff precincts on Election Day this November.

Applicants must be 18 and older, U.S. citizens, and residents and qualified voters in Virginia.

Election officials will have to work from 5 a.m. until around 9 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8). The pay is $125 and the city says poll workers will be placed in your local precinct or precinct of choice when possible.

You’ll have to also complete a three-hour training workshop for election officials ahead of Election Day.

For more information on job duties and qualifications, click here or call 757-727-6218.