Hampton NAACP wants council to pass weapons banning guns at all polling locations

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- The Hampton branch of the NAACP is urging City Council to pass an ordinance that would ban guns from all polling locations ahead of the November election.

In a letter sent to council, Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton stated that some Hampton citizens may be vulnerable to voter intimidation.

“We are very concerned about voter suppression at the polls on Nov. 3. We found out that Hampton does not have an ordinance in place where firearms and weapons can not be brought to non-government polling places such as libraries and community centers,” she said.

Kanoyton says because of the recent political climate and guns sales in the area, voters may not feel comfortable casting their ballots.

“This is part of our democracy,” she said. “Everyone has their right to exercise their right to vote. No one should be intimidated what so ever. No one should feel intimidated when they go to vote. Everyone should exercise their right to vote. To the Second Amendment supporters, we’re not trying to go against their right of having a gun, but they don’t need to bring it to a polling place. They can keep it in their car.”

The General Assembly passed laws that allow cities to ban weapons in public buildings and areas. Earlier this year, Newport News passed an ordinance banning weapons in public buildings and certain spaces.

Mayor Donnie Tuck says that the city could pass an ordinance banning weapons at private buildings that are used for government functions.

Although an ordinance was not on Tuesday night’s agenda, Tuck says they are aware of concerns of voter suppression and intimidation.

“It is very much a concern. That’s why we’ve opened up another satellite voting area so people can vote before Nov. 3 and vote safely. It’s one of the reasons why we’ve been strong proponents of people to vote-by-mail if it feels more comfortable,” he said.

Tuck says that he, council members, the city manager or city attorney could put the ordinance on the agenda so council could vote.

He says he would probably recommend putting it on the council’s agenda for their meeting on Oct. 28.

While there would not be a public hearing, residents could voice their opinions during the public comment section of the meeting.

Tuck says that citizens did speak out when they found out about the General Assembly’s legislation that would give cities the right to make decisions on a gun ban.

While he understands their concerns, he also wants people to feel safe while voting.

“I equated it to the leash law we passed that there are people who are comfortable with their dogs that run loose while their are individuals in the same spaces not comfortable with that. We were doing it for the general good of the entire community, ” he said.

Latest Posts: