Gallery: Virginians head to the polls for local, statewide elections

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats, as well as local races.
Early voting has surged since the Virginia General Assembly approved changes to the process last year. All registered voters are now eligible to vote absentee through the mail or in-person, not just those with an excuse, and the window for early voting was extended from a week to up to 45 days before Election Day.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and are open until 7 p.m., and if you’re in line at that time you’ll still be able to vote.
Take a look at Election Day across Virginia:
