Gallery: Virginians head to the polls for local, statewide elections

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians are heading to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 Virginia House of Delegates seats, as well as local races.

Early voting has surged since the Virginia General Assembly approved changes to the process last year. All registered voters are now eligible to vote absentee through the mail or in-person, not just those with an excuse, and the window for early voting was extended from a week to up to 45 days before Election Day.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and are open until 7 p.m., and if you’re in line at that time you’ll still be able to vote.

Take a look at Election Day across Virginia:

Gallery: Virginians head to the polls

Voters arrive to cast the their ballots on Election Day at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Alexandria, Va. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Voters wait in line to check in to vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Voters cast their ballots in Virginia Beach (photo: WAVY)

A poll worker, left, helps a voter vote at a school in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Sean Luke, right, and his sons Giacomo Luke, left, and Matteo Luke, casts his ballot on Election Day at City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Alexandria, Va. Voters are deciding between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin for Governor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Campaign signs line the walkway to the polls in Virginia Beach (photo: Jon Dowding/WAVY)

House of Delegates candidate Tim Anderson greets voters in VB. (photo: Jon Dowding/WAVY)

House of Delegates candidate Tanya Gould greets voters in VB. (photo: Aesia Toliver/WAVY)

