HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Let’s say you voted but your name wasn’t in the poll book. You showed up at your polling place to vote, but your dog ate your ID card. And, what if you registered to vote and voted on Election Day?

Those are three of several situations where your ballot becomes provisional.

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Hampton NAACP, said many in Virginia took advantage of same-day registration and voting during Virginia’s closely-watched mid-term elections.

“There were many rides to the polls on college campuses. Many students came out in droves and they registered and voted the same day,” Kanoyton said.

Most provisional ballots are placed in green envelopes. If there is an ID issue, it’s placed in a yellow envelope.

This was the second year Virginians were allowed to register and vote on Election Day.

“In 2022, 25,000 people registered and voted on the same day and we are hoping to see that and more this year,” Kanoyton said.

According to the State Department of Elections, the first meeting of the Electoral Board to review provisional ballots is the day after Election Day, and the process must be concluded within seven days.

Kanoyton applauds efforts to encourage voting.

“At one time, Virginia was the 49th hardest state to vote in. Now Virginia is the 11th easiest state to vote in,” Kanoyton said. “Early voting absentee voting, Sunday votes in some localities, that all played a major role in this election.”

Those green and yellow envelopes could come into play in the 82nd House seat that pits Republican Kim Taylor against Democrat Kimberly Adams. That race remains uncalled by the Associated Press.