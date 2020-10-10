Following the Funds: Democrats bringing in more campaign cash in Capitol Hill races

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Less than a month until the general election, Democratic candidates for the U.S. House and Senate are raising more money than their Republican challengers, according to a recent nonpartisan report.

The latest available campaign finance data shows that rings true for many federal races in Hampton Roads.

It’s estimated that nearly $11 billion will be spent by federal candidates and political action committees during the 2020 election cycle, the Center for Responsive Politics found. It’s a figure that would shatter all existing records.

While the marquee race contributing to fundraising frenzy is for the White House, Brendan Quinn — the outreach director with the center, which follows money in federal politics — said the desire for a larger majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate is influencing donations across the country.

“Democratic donors are more enthused than they ever have been before,” Quinn said. “That is not to say that Republican donors are not enthused. We’re just seeing a huge wave of Democratic cash in the numbers we’ve seen so far.”

In House races, current Democratic candidates have raised $534 million compared with Republicans’ $424 million, according to OpenSecrets.org, the website run by the Center of Responsive Politics. In Senate races, Democrats have raised $331 million to Republicans’ $280 million.

“With the Supreme Court fight so close to the election, we expect Senate candidates to raise mind-boggling sums of money especially those in the most competitive races across the country,” Quinn said.

While the latest campaign finance reports on out yet, data from super PAC’s show exactly where the high stakes races are.

In the race between Sen. Mark Warner, (D-Va) and Republican candidate — former U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Gade — Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets reports a total of nearly $118,000 in spending, with Warner benefiting the most.

Compare that to the race to represent North Carolina in the Senate. OpenSecrets reports $132 million has been spent by outside groups with more than $70 million assisting Democrat Cal Cunningham in his goal to defeat Sen. Tom Tillis, (R-NC) who has seen $60 million in super PAC spending benefits.

When it comes to a House race, look no further than the rematch between Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA2) and Scott Taylor — who used to hold the seat.

Outside spending in that race has already surpassed $4 million. That is more than money spent by super PACs in the other five congressional districts in the WAVY-TV 10 viewing area combined.

“If we’re talking about House districts, they are analyzing every single poll that comes out in relation to one of these districts and if it looks like someone, even a valuable ally, is not doing so well in polls — they’re going to shift money elsewhere,” Quinn said.

A big shift in the 2020 campaign also has to do with how money is being spent.

“I am noticing a difference — but I can’t tell you if it is because of the pandemic or because of a change in technology — we are seeing more spending online on online ads and a greater investment in attracting donors that are going to give online,” Quinn said.

According to information OpenSecrets compiled from Google and Facebook, Luria’s camp has spent more than $300,000 to get her message out online, Taylor has spent a third of that.

“You can attract people who aren’t necessarily going to be your constituents but who can be reliable donors and help fuel your campaign,” Quinn said. “It also allows you to get to a wider range geographically of donors.”

As of June 30, Luria and Taylor both had obtained must of their funding from out of the state and district, with Luria again putting away more cash.

New reports due to the Federal Election Commission next week will show if that continues.

