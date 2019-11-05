Several Norfolk precincts ran out of ballots Tuesday evening

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Extra ballots are being taken to Suburban Park Elementary by police escort Tuesday night after the polling place ran out.

The Norfolk Office of Elections confirmed the ballots were en-route as of 6:10 p.m. before polls close at 7 p.m. Though polls close at 7, those in line at that time will be allowed to cast their vote.

Demand for ballots was also high at the East Ocean View Recreation Center in Norfolk.

A worker at the recreation center told 10 On Your Side election officials were having to print ballots one-by-one after running low, but did not know if more ballots would be delivered.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the police escort was for the East Ocean View polling place. It’s for Suburban Park.