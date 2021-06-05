Election protection hotline available during Virginia primary election

Early, in-person voting at Norfolk City Hall. Oct. 6, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Election protection hotlines will be available for voters casting their ballot on June 8.

There will be volunteers staffing the nonpartisan Election Protection 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) hotline and will be available to answer calls from Virginia voters who need help casting their ballot during statewide primary elections. 

The hotline is a resource for Virginia voters and to help with any questions they have about casting their ballot, or to report any problems they encounter when voting.  

According to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the hotline previously helped hundreds of thousands of voters during the 2020 Election cycle.  

The hotline will be available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
 
The following suite of hotlines are available to voters: 

  • 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) – English hotline 
  • 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) – Spanish/English  
  • 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287) – Arabic/English hotline 
  • 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) – Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese hotline 

