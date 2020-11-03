Election Day updates: Polls now open in Virginia and NC, voters lined up early to cast votes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — We’ll have live updates on Election Day 2020 all day in our live blog. Before you go to vote, check out WAVY’s Voter Guide, and know you can get free rides to the polls through several services in Hampton Roads.

Polls go from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. Remember, as long as you’re in line by the time polls close you can vote. The weather is looking great, but you’ll want to take a coat if you’re voting early this morning.

The sun rises over Virginia Beach as Election Day 2020 gets underway across the country.



WAVY's Chopper 10 took these shots from the air. https://t.co/qILQ0hH6gN pic.twitter.com/x8CGJvuN4L — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 3, 2020

Live updates below:

6:35 a.m. — Chopper 10 is flying around multiple polling places in Hampton Roads. Long lines have already formed in several locations in Virginia Beach.

LIVE: Chopper 10 is flying around to multiple polling places in Hampton Roads. It's over Salem Middle in Virginia Beach now.



6:30 a.m. — Polls open in North Carolina

🚨 Polls are now open in North Carolina 🚨



Polls go from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia.



6 a.m. — Polls open in Virginia: Lines are growing in Virginia Beach as polls open in Virginia Beach.

🚨 Polls are now open in Virginia 🚨



Polls go from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia and 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. Remember, as long as you’re in line by the time polls close you can vote.



5 a.m. — People are already lined up at the Windsor Oaks/Independence precinct in Virginia Beach, Kiahnna Patterson reports. Some people came out as early as 4:30 a.m. Before you head to the polls, check out WAVY’s Voter Guide: https://bit.ly/2TkPOo9

Polls open at 6 in Virginia.

Here are the times pools open & close in our area on this #ElectionDay. pic.twitter.com/YTY3MPixJ7 — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) November 3, 2020

We'll have dry and cool conditions for this Election Day. Lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures for tomorrow into the weekend. I've got the full 7-Day forecast on WAVY News 10: https://t.co/JF8pYwky1U https://t.co/98x4ZiaHpQ — WAVY Weather (@WAVY_Weather) November 3, 2020

