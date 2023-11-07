PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Polls are now open across Virginia for Election Day on Tuesday.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and through 7 p.m. tonight. Remember, as long as you’re in line by 7 you’re guaranteed a right to cast your ballot.

All 40 seats of the Virginia Senate and 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are up for grabs, with the future of abortion rights and other issues are stake. Republicans currently control the House and Democrats narrowly control the Virginia State Senate.

You can check out WAVY’s 2023 Voter Guide for more information on your polling place, candidates and more.

Live updates from Election Day are below:

WAVY’s Brett Hall talks to candidate Danny Diggs in District 24 Senate race: The District 24 race between Republican Danny Diggs and Democrat Monty Mason could decide the balance of the Virginia State Senate.

Brett talked to Diggs on Tuesday morning in York County.

Voters head to polls in competitive State Senate District 24: Democratic incumbent Monty Mason is up against longtime York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs in the State Senate District 24 race.

WAVY’s Brett Hall reports live from York County.

Candidate Michael Feggans talks to WAVY: The Democrat is running against Republican Karen Greenhalgh in Virginia’s 97th House District.