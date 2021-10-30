Early voting wraps up ahead of Election Day in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– The final day of early voting wrapped up Saturday at 5 p.m. in Hampton Roads and there was no shortage of voters taking advantage ahead of Election Day in Portsmouth.

“It was pretty quick, easy to get in easy to get out, did what needed to be done, and I feel pretty good about it,” said Portsmouth resident Tavon Taylor.

When it comes to the Governor’s race, it’s going to be a close call, a new Washington Post-Schar poll shows Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin in a virtual tie, at 40 to 48 percent.

All week both candidates have been busy on the campaign trail.

“We need a governor who’s going to be open and welcoming, a job creator, with a record investment in education and that’s why I’m running,” said McAuliffe at an endorsement event earlier in the week.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe joined Vice President Kamala Harris and Pharrell Williams on Friday to encourage people to vote.

Republican Glenn Youngkin has been busy on his bus tour making another stop in Virginia Beach on Monday at the Oceanfront.

“We want Virginians to understand we’re going to go to work on Day 1 and we’re going to have the best jobs and the best schools and safest communities and government that works for us and Virginians are so excited about this,” said Youngkin at a community breakfast event earlier in the week.

Education and economy continue to rank high on voters’ list of priorities.



10 On Your Side asked Portsmouth voters, what they were basing their votes on this election.

“My decision is pretty much based on facts. If the facts are there, and it makes sense, then I’ll go for it. If it doesn’t make sense and it’s not for the betterment of others, then I’m just not going to move forward with it,’ said Taylor.

“For me, my decision was based on prices of everything going up and our simple rights as U.S citizens,” said Gary Wright.

“Mine was the economy, I’m the economy all the way,” added Elizabeth Wright.

Also, if you still have a mail-in ballot to return, be sure to get that in the mail on or before Election Day. The polls open a 6 a.m. on November 2 for in-person voting.