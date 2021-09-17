Early voting underway in the commonwealth; candidates reach out to voters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The November elections are right around the corner, and that means early elections have started in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Election season is officially in full swing.

It’s full throttle for the candidates especially for Scott Flax and Anne Ferrell Tata, who are both first-time candidates and are running for the 82nd House District. They were both in Virginia Beach on Friday.

“Hi, thanks for coming out to vote,” said Flax to a voter on Friday, the first day of early voting.

“Hi, I’m Anne Ferrell Tata, I’m running in the 82nd,” Tata said. “Nice to meet you.”

“It’s an honor to potentially represent the entire 82nd,” Flax, a Democrat, said. “It’s a place where I’ve grown up.”

“It’s been surreal, that’s how I describe it,” added Tata, a Republican. “It has actually been surreal.”

Flax and Tata have been focused on getting out the vote. They’ve shaken hundreds of hands and knocked on thousands of doors.

“This whole thing has been incredible,” Tata said. “There is energy, excitement and enthusiasm. It is motivation to work harder.”

“I’m running for all the right reasons,” Flax added. “I’m running these kids here and everyone in the 82nd.”

Voters have their reasons for coming out early. Some do it to avoid the crowds and others because they won’t be here on Election Day.

“I get to have my voice heard, so that’s good, but I’m a college student and I voted early so I didn’t the vote in the mail be lost,” said voter Emily Pryce.

The registrar’s office in Virginia Beach will be open Monday through Friday for early voting and even some Saturdays as things get down the stretch.