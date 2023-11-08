HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — While Republican Danny Diggs has declared victory in his bid for the 24th District state Senate seat, Democratic opponent Monty Mason has yet to concede with a margin of about 1,104 votes separating the two candidates with 89% of precincts reporting.

“Thank God for being with me,” said Diggs, a former sheriff with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office in an interview with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox when asked what he said to his supporters. “Hey, I know what you’re looking for — there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Diggs got more emotional than normal, he acknowledged.

“I don’t know how I feel,” Diggs said. “You’ve seen this roller coaster tonight. We’ve been up and down all day long. This has been a long campaign. It’s been tough. Sometimes I think I’m going to lose my composure. The next minute I’m on top of the world.”

In a statement, Mason said he would wait for a final vote tally. Diggs led with 50.86% of the vote (32,733 votes) to Mason’s 49.14% (31,629 votes).

“This has been an extremely hard-fought election and things are coming down to the wire,” Mason said. “At this time, it appears like the race is too close to call, but we will continue to tally votes as they come in and look forward to having a final result.”