Democratic National Committee weighs in ahead of Super Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Super Tuesday is almost upon us.

On Tuesday, voters in 14 states will cast their ballots for who they want to lead their party in the 2020 presidential election.

There is a lot to break down for voters in both Virginia and North Carolina.

So, how are the candidates preparing, and what outcome does the Democratic National Committee predict?

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott spoke with the committee’s chairman. Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said based on what they’ve seen in other primaries he expects big things Tuesday.

Both Biden and Sanders drew big crowds this weekend when they visited Hampton Roads. Both encouraged voters to get out for the highly-anticipated Super Tuesday, when 1,300 delegates are up for grabs.

Sunday, while in Norfolk, former vice president Joe Biden said he’s the candidate who will make it happen.

“They’re looking for healthcare that actually can be delivered and cover everyone. They’re looking … to be in a position where they find our schools, where your destiny is not based on a zip code and a whole range of different things. So, these are things I’ve done my whole life and I think I’m best prepared to do them today,” Biden said.

Perez said Virginia is an important state election-wise.

“We know we’ve had a great success in Virginia in recent years but we take nothing for granted and that is why Virginia continues to be a really important battleground for us.”

He said Tuesday is critical.

“We’ve seen record turnout in South Carolina over the weekend. It was higher than when Barack Obama was on the ballot in 2008. We saw record turnout in New Hampshire for the New Hampshire primary. I am confident that in Virginia tomorrow we’re going to see really high numbers of folks going to the polls, because the eye of the nation are on these 14 states,” he added.

With such high expectations, he hopes people come through.

“My plea for everybody is vote who you think will be best, and if that person that you’re supporting doesn’t make it to the mountaintop, make sure we all come together because our unity is indeed our greatest strength. And that is what will carry us across the finish line,” said Perez.

