Decision 2020: Awaiting the debate

(NBC News) — President Trump’s taxes and his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to be a key focus in tonight’s presidential debate.

“I’m prepared to go out and make my case as to why I think he’s failed,” said Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to an in-depth report from the New York Times, that includes failed businesses, a decade of zero taxes, and years of mounting debt, a stark contrast to the successful businessman President Trump has claimed to be.

Others say the issue goes beyond public perception.

“It’s a national security issue, you could potentially have a sitting President who owes hundreds of millions of dollars, the American people are going to want to know who he owes,” said NBC News business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle.

