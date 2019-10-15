On deadline day, Hampton groups working to register young voters

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today is the last day to register to vote in next month’s election.

There are a couple of “last call” pop up registrations drives happening in Hampton tonight.

The Hampton Chapter of the NAACP and Hampton Links Inc. will be trying to register Gen Zs and millennials at Y.H. Thomas Community Center from 6-7:30 p.m. and at Avenue Blue in the Peninsula Town Center from 7-9 p.m.

The deadline to register is 11:59 tonight, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is October 29.

If you plan to vote in-person absentee, you need to take care of that by November 2.

The general election is Tuesday, November 5.