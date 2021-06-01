Deadline approaches for Virginia candidates to file forms to qualify for inclusion in November’s General Election

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The deadline for candidates to submit paperwork to be included in ballots for November’s General Election is quickly approaching.

That deadline is Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.

Candidates nominated by a non-primary method must file the Certificate of Candidate Qualification and the Statement of Economic Interests.

Independent candidates must also file Petitions of Qualified Voters and Declaration of Candidacy forms by the same deadline.

Under § 24.2-504 Code of Virginia, these requirements must be met in order for a candidate’s name to be printed on the ballot for the November 2021 General Election.

The Code of Virginia authorizes the Virginia State Board of Elections to grant an extension of the deadline for filing either the Certificate of Candidate Qualifications or Statement of Economic Interests or both.

“In the past, due to the failure of multiple candidates to comply with the law’s requirements, the State Board has granted such extension. However, as I have made clear earlier this year, there is no assurance the Board will grant an extension of the deadline in the future.” Robert Brink, Chairman of the Virginia State Board of Elections

A candidate who has any questions about filing these forms can consult the Candidate Bulletins on the Virginia Department of Elections website by clicking here.

Voters who have questions about elections may call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9746, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov or visit the Department of Elections website by clicking here.