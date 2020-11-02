Coronavirus Digital Discussion: How the pandemic will play out at the polls

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — We’ve seen voters lined up for weeks and a record number of ballots sent by mail due to coronavirus concerns.
It remains to be seen how the pandemic will impact the polls Tuesday, but Dr. Ben Melusky, a political science professor at Old Dominion University, said it will play a role in everything — from who a person votes for, to how they cast their ballot, to how its counted.
“When really the rubber meets the road here, the sheer volume of mail-in ballots and dealing with early voting and Election Day voting may not just come together,” he said.
Melusky said this is where our federal system is both a blessing and a curse. Fifty separate states have their own electoral rules and procedures.
“So, we will have this variation from the local level to state level across the country that’s going to lead to really this confluence of we don’t know how it’s going to work out,” he said.
Melusky predicts it could play out one of two ways.
“We potentially could have a Joe Biden declaration on election night,” he said, that is if Biden takes a big lead in in-person voting on Election Day. Mail-in and provisional ballots tend to trend Democratic.
However, if it’s a tight race we could see potential legal challenges.
“So really, it’s going to come down to December, is the kicker here.” Melusky told WAVY.
Melusky predicts even if there’s a battle, it’ll be done before Christmas because Dec. 8 is the Safe Harbor deadline. That’s the day when states need to determine their slate of electors.
But if 2020 has taught us anything, Melusky agreed that anything can happen.
BELOW: Watch the full Coronavirus Digital Discussion
