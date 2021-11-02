Convirs-Fowler and Gould face off for House of Delegates seat in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake

Democratic incumbent Kelly Convirs-Fowler (left) will face off against Republican challenger Tanya Gould (right) to represent District 21 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.

This story will be updated with election results as they become available.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Voters in House District 21 will decide between Democratic incumbent Kelly Convirs-Fowler and Republican challenger Tanya Gould during Tuesday’s election. The candidates are vying to represent portions of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Convirs-Fowler was a political novice when she was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2017. During her tenure, she said she was a key vote in Virginia’s Medicaid expansion, led the effort to decriminalize marijuana, and voted to raise teacher pay and provide small businesses with tax breaks, according to her WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

Convirs-Fowler believes the most important issue facing District 21 is access to affordable healthcare, an issue she has tackled as a delegate through Medicaid expansion and capping co-pays on insulin and inhalers. If elected, she plans to focus on adequate funding for stormwater projects and public schools.

Gould is a human trafficking survivor and advocate who worked with the White House to craft national policies as a member of the U.S. Human Trafficking Advisory Council. She founded a nonprofit called Identifiable Me in 2012 and works to help sexual violence survivors work toward self-discovery, according to her WAVY-TV 10 Candidate Profile.

Gould believes District 21 is facing three top issues: Education, job creation, and frustration over divisive politics. If elected, she promises to work to lower taxes to help local businesses and support legislation that will cut regulations and end taxation on PPP and Rebuild VA loans.