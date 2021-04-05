Candidate Profile: Lee Carter (Governor)

Lee Carter is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor. His name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.

Name: Lee Carter

Race: Governor

Party: Democratic

Website: carterforvirginia.com

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Biography: Lee Carter is a state delegate representing District 50 in the Virginia General Assembly. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2018. Carter is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who deployed to the Middle East and the Mediterranean as part of the Global War on Terror.

