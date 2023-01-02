Kevin Adams is a candidate for the Virginia State Senate, District 7. A special election for this seat will take place on Jan. 10.

10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.

Name: Kevin Adams

Race: Virginia Senate, District 7

Party: Republican

Website: Kevin Adams State Senate

Biography: Lieutenant Commander Kevin H. Adams (Ret.) knows what it means to fight for his beliefs. After graduating high school, Adams enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country, defend its values, and build a better life for his family. It’s those beliefs that inspired him to choose a career in the military and will guide him as he signs up for his next mission: to serve the people of the 7th district in the Virginia Senate.

Raised by a single mom who worked tirelessly to provide for her children, Adams was taught the importance of education, perseverance, and family values. During his 26-year Naval career, Adams was blessed to meet and marry his wife, Sheila. Together, they are the proud parents of nine children, some of whom still work with Adams in the family business he started at the end of his military service. His mother’s faith and unwavering work ethic are the same values he strives to pass down to his children.

Adams believes in honest and hard work. When he retired from the Navy in 2006, he started a small business to apply the other skills he learned throughout his career, serving his friends and neighbors. He’s continued this work helping his community in Virginia Beach for the past 15 years.

Adams believes in the values that have made his career, his family, and his community strong: faith, hard work, duty, service, and honor. The people of Virginia Beach and Norfolk need a servant leader who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and do the hard work it takes to defend those values in the state Senate. Adams is ready for the job.

Why should Virginians elect you to the Senate?

I’m a 26-year Navy veteran, the father of nine children, and a small business owner. In these roles, I have worked to raise a family, balance budgets, and work with people from all walks of life.

In the Senate, I will bring the skills that I have learned and make those priorities for Hampton Roads. I will ensure violent criminals stay in jail. I will work to cut the gas tax and lower income tax. I will support our veterans. I think we can and must do more for those who have served our country.

What is the most important issue facing Virginia, and what is your position on it?

The most important issue in Virginia is rising crime. In the Senate, I am going to fully fund the police and make sure they have the equipment and resources they need to keep our families safe. I will make sure that violent criminals stay in jail and aren’t released early.

What is the top challenge facing your district, and how would you address it?

The most important issue facing my district is rising crime. In the Senate, I am going to fully fund the police and make sure they have the equipment and resources they need to keep our families safe. I will make sure that violent criminals stay in jail and aren’t released early.

What legislation would you plan to sponsor in your first year?

As a veteran who served for 26 years, I know what veterans need, and I will support getting rid of taxes on veterans’ pensions, and I will make sure our veterans have job opportunities after their service and are taken care of.

How is gun violence impacting your district, and how do you plan to address gun violence?

Gun violence is a part of the crime crisis we have sweeping our community. We need to crack down on crime, support our police and keep violent criminals in jail. We need stiffer penalties for straw purchases and tougher sentences for those who use guns to commit crimes.