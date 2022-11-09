NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Democrat Robert “Bobby” Scott won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press projected Scott to be the winner Tuesday evening defeating Republican Terry Namkung.

Scott led with an overwhelming 67% of the votes.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning following his reelection win, Scott said he is honored that Virginians once again voted him for another term and to represent them in Congress.

“I promise to continue fighting to lower costs for working families, ensure quality and equity in education, reduce the burden of student debt and lower the cost of college, protect Social Security and Medicare, fix our broken criminal justice system, support our military and veterans, protect our environment, and help build an economy that works for everyone — not just the wealthy few,” said Scott.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and I appreciate and thank the people of Virginia’s Third Congressional District for their continued confidence in me as their representative.”

This will be Scott’s 16th term.