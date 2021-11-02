Askew and Greenhalgh go head-to-head for Virginia Beach House of Delegates seat

Democratic incumbent Alex Askew (left) will face off against Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh (right) to represent District 85 in the Virginia House of Delegates on Nov. 2, 2021.

This story will be updated with election results as they become available.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach residents living in House District 85 will decide on Tuesday who their delegate will be. The race is between Democratic incumbent Alex Askew and Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh.

Askew was a newcomer when he was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in November 2017, ousting the district’s former Republican representative Rocky Holcomb. During his first term as a delegate, his office had 14 bills signed into law, including expanding worker’s compensation coverage fore firefighters and implementing lead-water testing in public schools and daycares across Virginia, according to his candidate profile.

Askew believes the most pressing issue in House District 85 is the structural education gap that has become wider during the coronavirus pandemic. He believes that Virginian must invest in school-based health and mental health services, the free lunch program, and truancy prevention. If elected, he plans to focus on public health and economic issues that have cropped up as a result of COVID-19, including bills to address broadband expansion and flood insurance.

Greenhalgh has spent her career as an entrepreneur and community volunteer. She founded Heritage Woodworks Inc., which led to several growing Virginia Beach businesses. She’s since sold that company and founded Cyber Tygr to address patient privacy and cybersecurity risks in healthcare. She also works as a manager at local crisis pregnancy centers and volunteers at those centers as a counselor.

Greenhalgh lists her top issues as protecting education and businesses, funding and support for law enforcement, and advocacy for human trafficking survivors. She also believes Virginia’s healthcare and higher education systems should be reformed to be more accessible to the public, according to her official campaign website.