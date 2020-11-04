Amendment to allow veteran car tax exemption approved in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Associated Press, a veteran vehicle tax exemption has been approved in Virginia.
The proposed amendment asked Virginia voters the following:
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 2
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, a “yes” vote means the Constitution of Virginia will be amended to exempt one automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent (100%), service-connected, permanent, and total disability from state and local taxation.
Under the acting state law, generally, Virginia’s Constitution required all property to be taxed, with few exemptions.
Under the new proposed law, veteran motor vehicles would be exempt from taxation beginning on the date the veteran gets the motor vehicle or January 1, 2021, whichever is later.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
