4 seats up for grabs in Suffolk election

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four seats were up for grabs in Suffolk on Election Day.
Residents voted to fill the mayor’s seat, two city council positions, and a school board position.
Four mayoral candidates were on the ballot: Mike Duman, Brian Bass, Linda Johnson, and Van Harris.
Two candidates vied for a city council seat in the Nansemond Borough: Lue Ward, Jr. and Courtney Wolfe.
Three people ran for a city council seat in the Whaleyville Borough, as well: Turkey Man Williams, Curtis Milteer, Sr., and Michael Britt.
Two candidates were listed for the Nansemond School Board seat: Judith Brooks-Buck and Andy Hilton.
Suffolk election officials reported a small technical issue with a ballot machine earlier in the day. The power issue impacted a machine in the Holland precinct. The issue was corrected quickly, and voters were able to cast their ballots without further interruption.
10 On Your Side’s Anita Blanton visited two polling locations in north Suffolk. An election volunteer said their polling location hadn’t seen long lines since the first hour of voting. They credited early voting for the short lines.
Anita Blanton also interviewed Suffolk residents about the critical issues that shaped their votes on Election Day. These issues included encouraging economic revitalization and development, honoring the area’s rich history, and protecting the environment.
Polls in Virginia opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. See Live results from the Suffolk races on the Nov. 3 ballot below:
Latest Posts:
- Amendment to allow veteran car tax exemption approved in Virginia
- Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide
- Virus hospitalizations surge as pandemic shadows US election
- More York County students to return to in-person learning
- Norfolk firefighters extinguish blaze on Springfield Avenue