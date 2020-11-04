4 seats up for grabs in Suffolk election

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four seats were up for grabs in Suffolk on Election Day.

Residents voted to fill the mayor’s seat, two city council positions, and a school board position.

Four mayoral candidates were on the ballot: Mike Duman, Brian Bass, Linda Johnson, and Van Harris.

Two candidates vied for a city council seat in the Nansemond Borough: Lue Ward, Jr. and Courtney Wolfe.

Three people ran for a city council seat in the Whaleyville Borough, as well: Turkey Man Williams, Curtis Milteer, Sr., and Michael Britt.

Two candidates were listed for the Nansemond School Board seat: Judith Brooks-Buck and Andy Hilton.

Suffolk election officials reported a small technical issue with a ballot machine earlier in the day. The power issue impacted a machine in the Holland precinct. The issue was corrected quickly, and voters were able to cast their ballots without further interruption.

10 On Your Side’s Anita Blanton visited two polling locations in north Suffolk. An election volunteer said their polling location hadn’t seen long lines since the first hour of voting. They credited early voting for the short lines.

Checked in on two polling sites in North Suffolk. No lines! One of the volunteers said they haven’t had a line since the first hour this morning but things are going well! They believe most people in the area took advantage of early voting.@WAVY_News #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/oJCyMDRxeN — Anita Blanton (@AnitaWAVY) November 3, 2020

Anita Blanton also interviewed Suffolk residents about the critical issues that shaped their votes on Election Day. These issues included encouraging economic revitalization and development, honoring the area’s rich history, and protecting the environment.

Polls in Virginia opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. See Live results from the Suffolk races on the Nov. 3 ballot below:

Election Results Jump to Race All Races President US Senate, VA US House of Reps, VA Virginia (All Races) Accomack County Emporia Isle of Wight Middlesex County Northampton County Portsmouth Suffolk Sussex County Virginia Beach Virginia Ballot Measures North Carolina (All Races) North Carolina State Races Bertie County, NC Camden County, NC Currituck County, NC Pasquatank County, NC Perquimans County, NC

Latest Posts: