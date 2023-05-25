RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin commemorated Foster Care Awareness Month by signing two related bills.

On Wednesday, May 24, Youngkin signed the bills — House Bill 1744 and House Bill 1402 — in the Patrick Henry Building.

House Bill 1744 will allow a child in foster care to be transferred among localities and agencies at the request of a prospective foster parent. According to supporters of the bill, this will speed up the adoption process.

House Bill 1402 will require some colleges and universities to provide housing at no cost to students in foster care during summer months and school breaks.

“Foster care workers … are overworked and underpaid,” Youngkin said. “And in cases where reunification with the birth family isn’t possible, you so often make these children a permanent part of your family.”

Youngkin was joined by a number of individuals who shared their own experiences with the foster care system.