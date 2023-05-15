RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has removed state Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) from the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB), a nonpartisan regional interstate compact representing 16 states.

The board, created in 1948, is made up of governors from 16 Southern states and four gubernatorial appointees. It conducts research, collects and analyses data, publishes reports and advises member states on education policy from “early childhood through doctoral education.”

Locke, a retired professor and former dean at Hampton University, revealed Friday that she was taken off the board after 10 years.

“Just got removed from Southern Regional Educational Board by Youngkin, a board I have served on for 10 years and chaired the Legislative Advisory Council,” Locke tweeted. “Can’t wait to see who he appoints.”

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter noted in a statement Friday that board members are appointed at the governor’s discretion.

“Senator Locke previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Southern Regional Education Board for Democratic Governors Northam and McAuliffe,” Porter wrote in a statement. “Similar to all previous administrations, this administration will exercise its ability to appoint qualified and dedicated legislators to this board.”

In 2020, Locke was picked to chair SREB’s Legislative Advisory Council. She previously served as a member of the board’s Commission on Computer Science.

“We bring states together to forge consensus and work together on initiatives that would not be possible alone,” SREB’s website states. “We help states share scarce resources and best practices.”

Porter added that Locke could continue to serve on the board “should she be appointed in her capacity as a legislative appointment.” Sen. Locke’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.