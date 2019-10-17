You can celebrate Halloween with Chesapeake Bay-style jack-o’-lanterns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is getting into the Halloween spirit with free nature-themed patterns for your jack-o-lantern.

Instead of ghosts, skeletons, or witches, you can carve out a blue crab, river otter, or osprey.

To celebrate the bay and Halloween, just follow this link. You’ll be asked to provide you first and last name, email address, and zip code. Then you’ll receive 7 Ches-O-Lantern patterns.

The foundation asks that if you post pictures on social media, tag them with #ChesOLanterns.