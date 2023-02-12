YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton Roads native is getting national recognition on a home improvement show.

Award-winning interior designer Monique Nicole Holmes is featured on the hit A&E series ‘Move or Improve.’

“It was a family of four. They are a transgender family, and they have two biological sons. They inherited the home of Mya’s grandmother. So, it was very sentimental. However, they were outgrowing it.

She tells 10 On Your Side, producers with the show called with the life-changing opportunity for her to represent Virginia.

“It was a wonderful experience to help them imagine and see a different perspective of how they could experience their home,” said Holmes. “I put a design plan together that they absolutely loved. Ultimately, it was up to their decision on what they were going to do to figure out what was best for their family. you have to watch the show to see what they did.”

Episode 17 titled ‘Granny’s Home or Time to Roam’ was filmed in June 2022 and aired in October 2022.

“Last year, was one of the best years I’ve ever had, it’s a blessing.”

Monique is from a military family. She studied abroad in London for Undergrad and moved to New York for her Master’s degree.

In 2012, she founded Monique Interiors and started making a career shift while still working full-time in advertising.

“I always say, I got the desire very late because I come from a very creative family. My Grandmother was an interior designer, my mother is an artist to this day. She has several art pieces hanging in the Hampton Convention Center.”

After three years, she made the big switch, then moved back home. She is now based in Yorktown.

“I completely started over, and that is not an easy task as an entrepreneur because you have to basically recreate and build your clientele again. It’s been nothing short of a blessing! I love my home, I love Virginia.”

Below you will find a web extra on what’s next for Monique.

Interior designer Monique Nicole Holmes

Learn more about her business and coaching opportunities at www.moniquenicole.co.